Alex Telles in the dark over Manchester United future



Manchester United’s loan star Alex Telles has spoken up about his future after Sevilla’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid yesterday.

The Brazilian has been a regular feature for the Spanish side, making ten appearances in La Liga so far.

He has also played in all of Sevilla’s Champions League group stage matches to date.

Life has been good for Telles on the Spanish south coast and on Saturday he told the media, “I’m very happy at Sevilla.

“The club and the fans have given me a lot of confidence. I will give my best here and I don’t know what will happen next year.”

Whether that suggests that he may look to make his move to Sevilla permanent is open to interpretation.

He fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the signing of Tyrell Malacia who, along with Luke Shaw, are considered more suitable to Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

In any case, a return to United seems unlikely, although the club may have one or two more of his compatriots on the payroll should he return in the summer.

Telles has impressed for the Brazilian National Team and looks set to partake in the Qatar World Cup next month.

As seen yesterday with Raphael Varane, injuries are a huge threat to international players at this moment, but Telles remains focused on impressing for Sevilla.

“I honestly don’t think about whether I can get injured before the World Cup. Of course, it can happen to every player.

“But to get there I have to do my best at Sevilla. Then, when the time comes to go to Qatar, we’ll think about that.”

Manchester United fans will have plenty of reason to keep tabs on the Selecao this winter, with Telles joined by Antony, Casemiro, and Fred.

