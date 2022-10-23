Amad Diallo breaks his duck for Sunderland on loan



Manchester United’s Amad Diallo has got his name on the score sheet for the first time this season as he scored the opener in Sunderland’s 2-4 defeat to Burnley.

The 20 year old was allowed to drift in on the right side unmarked before clinically finishing into the near corner after sending the keeper the wrong way with his eyes.

The goal marks a hopeful uplift in form after what has been a slow start for the youngster on Wearside.

Amad goal vs Burnley 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8GbgJX9405 — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 22, 2022

It has not been all bad though, as manager Tony Mowbray has been keen to point out the Ivorian’s ability saying “he’s supremely talented. To see his touch, and see how fast and direct he is, it’s a lovely thing to watch on the training pitch.”

Mowbray will have certainly been left delighted with the goal having singled out Amad’s end product as the key to fulfilling his potential.

On his performance against Burnley, Amad was given a 6/10 rating by three media outlets.

The Sunderland Echo said he “took his goal superbly and battled well, but had very little impact on the second half as Burnley began to take control.”

SB Nation said he “took his first Sunderland goal really well, fluffed a similar chance in the second half but as usual his interplay outside the box is good but needs to be more aggressive in the box.”

Meanwhile, The ChronicleLive said he “scored Sunderland’s first, and looked a much better player operating in his natural wide role.”

The match was only his second start of the season, but he has been featuring regularly off the bench with 327 minutes played in nine appearances.

Stats vs Burnley:

Whoscored rating: 7.39/10 (highest in the team)

1 goal, 3 key passes, 56 touches

