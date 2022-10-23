Antony turned down huge bonus to join Manchester United this summer

Manchester United’s summer signing, Antony, turned down the opportunity of receiving a mega bonus to stay at Ajax in the summer.

As reported in Sport Witness, Dutch journalist Mike Verweij believes the Brazilian was offered a humongous pay cheque to remain in Amsterdam.

“Antony was given a bonus that if he stayed for one more season, he would receive several million,” said Verweij.

The bonus was offered in a bid to keep the Brazilian out of United’s clutches, with the view of cashing in on the player next summer.

However, the prospect of the added money wasn’t enough to keep Antony in Amsterdam as he pushed for the move to join up with his former coach in Manchester.

Antony has started his United career in good form, scoring three goals in six Premier League games and exhibiting the fighting spirit that embodies Ten Hag’s new-look United side.

His debut goal came against Arsenal and he followed it up with a wonderful 25-yard consolation strike in the derby before scoring away at Goodison Park in a 2-1 win.

The winger has featured in every game since his arrival, with Ten Hag’s trust in the player evident.

The Brazilian has the potential to become a real fan-favorite at Old Trafford, with his attitude and obvious talent.

Antony will be key to United’s success this season, offering pace, skill and a goal-scoring threat from the right side.

United have been searching for an answer to their right wing dilemma for long enough and it feels as though they might finally have solved the riddle.

Antony will look to continue his good form in the packed schedule leading up to the World Cup before representing his country in the prestigious tournament in Qatar.