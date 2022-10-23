Antony’s stats vs Chelsea show why Erik ten Hag trusts him so much



In a difficult away game, Antony continued his excellent start to life at Manchester United with a solid performance against Chelsea.

The result may have been clinched by Casemiro’s looping header at the death, but his compatriot also showed no signs of being overawed by his summer move to the Premier League.

The winger proved to be a reliable outlet for United, completing 49 touches – more than any other Red Devils’ attacker by some margin.

His ball retention continues to be excellent, with an 89% pass completion despite operating in tight areas amidst the Chelsea backline.

To aid in that retention, Antony can boast a 100% dribble success rate. He completed two out of two.

Even while being nigh on impossible to dispossess, he was a definite creative spark for Erik ten Hag’s side, completing three key passes.

That is as many as the entire Chelsea team managed combined, and level with United’s death-or-glory passer Bruno Fernandes.

Glossy on the ball, he was a gladiator off it too, winning three ground duels.

With his creativity, ball retention, and pressing intensity, it is clear why Ten Hag wanted Antony so badly.

In many ways he is the embodiment of the Dutchman’s ideal style of football.

As United continue to adapt to his methods, one can only see Antony’s importance to the team increasing.

He has already taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, and while his price tag will ensure that he will have his detractors, it is clear to see why he has his manager’s trust.

(All stats from SofaScore)

