Cristiano Ronaldo could take pay-cut to force through a move to Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United could soon be coming to an end if the latest reports are to believed.

The Portuguese was not having the best of seasons under Erik ten Hag but things came to a boil during the Tottenham Hotspur game.

CR7’s current situation

When asked to come on as a substitute, the 37-year-old walked off into the dressing room before the final whistle was blown.

The Athletic revealed that he had left Old Trafford when his teammates were busy celebrating United’s victory. United issued a statement next day and announced that Ten Hag had decided to leave out Ronaldo from the Chelsea matchday squad.

Things have turned ugly between the Portugal international and his Dutch manager as this was the second such stunt pulled by Ronaldo.

New message from Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram today, preparing for his return next week. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/lG3tSCqslB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2022

As reported by The Peoples Person, the club were even discussing an exit strategy which included the option of allowing the player to leave on a free in January.

The Sunday World have reported that Chelsea could offer the former Real Madrid man an exit route this January. Co-owner Todd Boehly remains an admirer of United’s No 7.

The American had tried to acquire Ronaldo’s services in the summer itself but then Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had turned down the proposal.

Chelsea to the rescue?

The German ended up losing his job and his transfer stance was one of the determining factors behind his sacking.

But now, with Graham Potter in charge, the Blues could be set to revisit their interest as they are aware of the huge commercial appeal a move brings along with his goal-scoring ability on the pitch.

“A deal until the end of the season has been floated, with the option for an extension into a second season if all parties are happy next summer,” the report mentions.

Sources have even indicated that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could even be open to the idea of taking a pay cut to ensure he can leave Old Trafford at the earliest.

Both United and the player’s entourage are set to meet in the next 48 hours “with a parting of the ways between the two set to be discussed.”

The current situation is a far-cry from the day when Ronaldo was announced to be coming back to the place where he first came into the spotlight.

The vibes around United were akin to when the club had won a trophy but the feel-good factor has since evaporated with the club and the manager open to letting him go for the second time in his career.