Edwin van der Sar not close to Manchester United role



Edwin van der Sar has played down reports linking him with a return to Manchester United.

The former goalkeeper enjoyed great success with the club as a player, winning the Champions League in 2008.

Since hanging up his gloves he has enjoyed fantastic success as CEO of Ajax.

As a former United player and proficient boardroom member of a functional club, many fans have harboured hopes that Van der Sar could provide stability at Old Trafford once more – this time from upstairs.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that those hopes were close to becoming a reality, with a formal approach even underway.

Van der Sar has poured cold water on those notions, however.

“It’s never been that close,” he said.

“I’ve a good relationship with Man United board and I had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I’m not finished here yet.”

With his role at Ajax, another club at which he is held in high esteem, an ideal role for him, Van der Sar would never have been considered an easy target.

However the fact that he kept the door ajar with his comments suggests that this story will likely resurface in the coming years.

In the meantime, United are unlikely to be bringing Van der Sar on as Director of Football anytime soon.

John Murtough and Richard Arnold have had mixed starts in their roles and will be hoping to win fans over.

