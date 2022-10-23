Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United interest in Jeremie Frimpong



Manchester United have taken a keen interest in Jeremie Frimpong, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

The Bayer Leverkusen fullback was reportedly under consideration by the club earlier in the week, however it appears that interest has accelerated.

According to Romano, the club have sent scouts to watch Frimpong on more than three occasions.

He goes on to say that the club are “following him, and they know him very well.”

Frimpong is a former member of Manchester City’s academy of excellence but moved over the border to Celtic in 2019.

He barely spent eighteen months in Scotland before Leverkusen paid around £10m to bring him to the Bundesliga.

The Dutchman has since become a key player for his team.

A marauding fullback, Frimpong has scored five goals in eleven Bundesliga appearances, demonstrating his attacking prowess.

Comfortable in either a back four or a back five, Frimpong could offer Erik ten Hag an alternative option to Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese star has become an ever-present at United this season, although that is in part due to a lack of viable alternatives.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave the club in the near future given his incompatibility with the manager’s demands.

Ten Hag wishes his fullbacks to support attacks seamlessly and, in that respect, Frimpong would be infinitely more suitable than the former Crystal Palace man.

