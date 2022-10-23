Manchester United join Liverpool in the race for MLS teenage sensation Jhon Duran



Manchester United have joined the race for MLS teenage star Jhon Duran and are set to battle against Liverpool for the attacker’s signature.

The Mail reports that the Red Devils have expressed an interest in Duran with a view to bringing him to the Theatre of Dreams.

Liverpool have also explored the groundwork for a potential deal that would see Duran make a blockbuster move to Anfield.

According to The Mail, “United have made contact with the MLS club about Duran, weeks after Liverpool made similar enquiries.”

🚨 Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Colombian forward Jhon Duran, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old has impressed for Chicago Fire 🇺🇲 in #MLS and #MUFC 🔴 and #LFC 🔴 face competition from multiple #LaLiga 🇪🇦 clubs for the £10m-rated forward. pic.twitter.com/mN9zCDEtDB — Ontheminute.com (@ontheminute) October 23, 2022

“The forward’s agent and family recently travelled to England.”

“Chicago may be especially keen to cash in on their forward in the near future after they have slumped to 12th in the MLS Eastern Conference.”

In the MLS, Duran has been nothing short of a revelation and is one of the biggest prospects currently.

The 18-year-old last season scored eight goals and assisted five times in 27 appearances.

A deal is feasible since Duran’s current employers, Chicago Fire have gained a reputation for being a feeder club for Premier League clubs.

Chelsea recently raided them for goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

A move could be completed for the Colombian star at a cut price deal of £10m which is Chicago Fire’s valuation of their player.

At such a price, Duran could provide an affordable solution for United especially considering the lack of attacking options at Erik ten Hag’s disposal at the moment.

When Jadon Sancho came off, Ten Hag had to shift Bruno Fernandes to the wing. A striker is also a must-buy!

