Manchester United stepping up chase for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, having been among a number of clubs keeping tabs on the player.

That is according to journalist Caio Carrieri, who tweeted:

“Information:

“Manchester United intensifies Endrick’s observation.

“Guidance at the club is to scout in Brazil to go to the largest number of Palmeiras games and evaluate, in loco, the boy’s development.

“United observer has already been in the promise’s debut, against Coritiba.”

(Translated by Twitter)

Informação: Manchester United intensifica observação de Endrick. Orientação no clube é para scout no Brasil ir ao maior número de jogos do Palmeiras e avaliar, in loco, o desenvolvimento do garoto. Observador do United já esteve na estreia da promessa, contra o Coritiba. — Caio Carrieri (@caiocarrieri) October 20, 2022

Endrick made his senior debut earlier this month, becoming the youngest Palmeiras player in history to do so.

The striker was just sixteen years, two months, and sixteen days at the time.

Considered one of the finest young talents on the globe, Endrick has drawn comparisons to Brazilian greats Ronaldo and Romario.

The player cannot move officially until he turns 18, however that has not stopped a host of top European clubs from monitoring his situation.

United would be able to negotiate an agreement ahead of time, however it is likely that Palmeiras would point to Endrick’s release clause should they try to.

That clause is set at €40m, which would be a huge commitment for a player unable to feature or even train at the club for another two years.

Such is Endrick’s potential; it is not beyond the realms of possibility that a club may look to do just that before too long.

Real Madrid came to a similar agreement with Flamengo, paying €45m to secure Vinicius Junior’s future in Spain.

Should Endrick continue to impress while playing for Palmeiras’ senior side, it is only a matter of time before someone snaps him up.

