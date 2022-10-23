Martin Keown full of praise of Casemiro, the team’s ‘defensive brain’ after Chelsea heroics



Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has come out in full praise of Manchester United’s Casemiro for his contributions to the team.

Casemiro was United’s saviour after the Brazilian rose highest to head in a spectacular Luke Shaw cross, with only seconds remaining on the clock.

His all-important goal ensured that the Red Devils’ got a share of the points after the Blues took the lead courtesy of a Jorginho penalty.

Since he came into the team in place of Scott McTominay, Casemiro has easily been one of United’s best players.

He capped a brilliant display yesterday with the goal, which has earned him numerous plaudits from both supporters and the media.

Keown said about the former Real Madrid star, “Absolute class. I think he’s a player they’ve been missing for years. Conducts everything in that midfield. The real defensive brain of the team, and he can pass as well.”

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Keown added, “He’s [Casemiro] never ruffled. He sniffs out danger. He senses things really well, he anticipates.”

“If you give it to him in a tricky situation he can find a pass. You see people doing that in front of you, it’s brilliant. His positioning is first class.”

With his goal in yesterday’s crunch tie, Casemiro joined an illustrious list. ‘

He became the 519th different player to score for the 20-time English champions.

The 30-year-old also became just the ninth Brazilian to find the back of the net for United following in the footsteps of Fred, Anderson, Rafael, Fabio, Andreas, Antony, Kleberson and Telles.

United fans will be buoyed by Casemiro’s outstanding displays week in and week out. He has hit the ground running and hopefully, he carries the momentum forward to the coming matches.

