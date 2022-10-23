Match report: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United



Manchester United have beaten Leicester City away 1-0 in the WSL.

Leicester had the first chance but it was an easy catch for Earps.

United had an opportunity from a free kick. It was a good delivery but Garcia’s header lacked power and the keeper held it well.

Blundell found herself one on one with the keeper but the shot was well saved.

Leicester made some good runs but United’s defence handled them well.

Parris had a shot but it went just wide.

There was not enough attacking intent from the Reds though. Their chances were only half chances and their passing was too slow.

After Parris was held, United won a free kick, central, just outside the box but Zelem couldn’t keep her shot down.

A free kick was won by Galton around half an hour on the clock and Zelem’s delivery was excellent for Parris to get on the end of and find the net, making it 1-0.

Garcia made a fantastic run moments later but her cross was intercepted by the Foxes.

Blundell who was playing with a bit of a knock was caught in possession and it opened the door for Leicester but luckily for the Reds they took the shot too early and it had no power as it reached Earps.

United were nowhere near the quality they were last weekend as they were playing at a slow pace and got caught out a couple of times.

A Leicester free kick could have spelt trouble for the Reds but Earps was there to collect.

The second half commenced and the away fans demanded more from their side. Meanwhile, bottom of the league Leicester were hungry for their first point.

A nervy moment occurred when Earps tried to play the sweeper keeper but her clearance ricocheted off a Leicester player.

A corner for Leicester and Earps was forced to make a fantastic save to her left but Leicester were edging closer!

Skinner made some much needed changes to try and inject momentum back in the team. Williams came close shortly after arriving on the pitch but her shot was tame and the keeper saved low to her right.

Thorisdottir was playing a dangerous game as her passing accuracy was poor and her teammates were left trying to recover possession.

Out of the blue, a chance opened for United, a poor pass from their keeper allowed Williams to pounce, she passed to Toone but a good block sent it out for a corner.

Miscommunication between Earps and her defenders almost led to a goal for the Foxes but luckily they couldn’t dig the ball out from under their feet and a foul was committed on a United defender.

There was an audible sigh of relief from the away fans as the final whistle blew. United stay joint top with Arsenal.

Team: Earps, Thorisdottir, Blundell (Thomas 60), Le Tissier, Turner, Zelem, Toone, Garcia (Williams 61), Parris, Staniforth (Ladd 61), Galton

