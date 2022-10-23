Real Madrid join Barcelona in hunt for Manchester United star Diogo Dalot

Apart from trying to instill his footballing philosophy, Erik ten Hag has also managed to revive Manchester United’s famous never-say-die attitude among his players.

Saturday’s last-gasp 1-1 draw against Chelsea was the fourth game in the season where United have snatched points from the jaws of defeat.

Twice it came in the Europa League with Omonia Nicosia their opponents while in the league, both Everton and Chelsea have had to squander their lead due to the Red Devils’ relentless pressure.

Dalot’s re-emergence

Ten Hag’s philosophy is starting to take shape as his side keep enjoying the majority of possession while also having more shots than their opposition.

🚨 Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot is a transfer target for Real Madrid. (Source: Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/pdOzSdvOD3 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 23, 2022

Another major change since the Dutchman took over the club is the re-emergence of certain players who looked close to being on their way out.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Ten Hag’s management has been Diogo Dalot with the right-back starting every match this season so far.

The Dutch boss has been really impressed with the young Portugal international and United have recently opened talks with Dalot over a contract extension.

Dalot’s deal with the Red Devils ends next summer but United have the option of a further year. There were reports that the full-back wants to wait till the completion of the World Cup before signing an extension due to the added chance of getting a better deal.

And till the time the 23-year-old does not sign a new deal, interest in him will remain with multiple European clubs chasing his signature.

Real Madrid enter the fray

Barcelona’s interest in Dalot is well-known at this point and now reports indicate that Real Madrid have also entered the chase.

Carlo Ancelotti had told Bernabeu bigwigs of his admiration for Joao Cancelo of Manchester City. But City have since informed the La Liga giants that Cancelo is not for sale.

“And the next name on Real’s list is that of Dalot, who has been watched regularly by the LaLiga giants in recent months and of whom the feedback — both professionally and personally — has been positive,” the Mirror have claimed.

United are said to value Dalot at £35million but they do not want to sell their full-back especially considering the player’s relationship with Ten Hag and the lack of options in the right-back position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems to be on his way out and he has not managed to impress his new boss. United will be hoping to agree a contract extension with the Portuguese while also signing a back-up option next summer.