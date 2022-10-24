Athletic: These are the two conditions Erik ten Hag has set for Cristiano Ronaldo to be allowed back into the team



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued Cristiano Ronaldo with two minimum conditions he must satisfy so as to be allowed back into first-team training.

The 37-year-old was axed from the matchday squad that travelled to face Chelsea after he furiously stormed down the tunnel.

Ten Hag later confirmed that Ronaldo refused to be substituted thus the punitive measures levelled against him.

According to The Athletic, for the United boss to allow the troublesome Ronaldo back into the fold, “Ten Hag is adamant he wants Ronaldo as an option for the rest of the season, but first wants to hear what the Portuguese thinks about the situation and whether he can countenance not being a starter every week.”

If Ronaldo accepts contrition and accepts that he will not be a starter every week, Ten Hag is more than likely to allow him back and reintegrate him.

If he fails to accept a less significant role in the Dutchman’s plans, he will be allowed to leave in January.

David Ornstein adds, “In the summer, United wanted a fee (although talks never got that far) but now it is thought the club would allow a free transfer subject to Ronaldo’s contract being mutually terminated.”

This, it is felt within the club, would be a win-win situation for both sides. United will have removed their highest earner from the wage bill while Ronaldo will be afforded the opportunity to sort out his desired next move.

The Athletic confirms in their report that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner did not have as many suitors as it had been falsely alluded.

Beyond his obvious detrimental effect on a team tactical and strategy-wise, the likes of Napoli, Sporting Lisbon and Borussia Dortmund cited his enormous wages as a stumbling block to a potential move.

The only legitimate party that came in for the striker was Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Ronaldo and his representatives did not entertain this offer.

January cannot come soon enough for United fans, who are undoubtedly tired and wish for a speedy end to the Ronaldo saga.

