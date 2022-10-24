Casemiro becomes the ninth Brazilian to score for Manchester United

Casemiro’s dramatic late equaliser at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon inked his name into the United history books, as the ninth Brazilian player to score for the club.

The midfielder’s wonderful looping header secured United a well earned point in London, after another strong performance from Ten Hag’s men.

As listed on the club’s website Casemiro joins eight fellow countrymen on the club’s scoring charts.

Current teammates Fred and Antony are the most recent scorers to Casemiro, with fellow summer singing Antony netting on his debut last month.

Antony went on to make further United history by becoming the first player from any nation to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances for the club with goals against Arsenal, City and Everton, respectively.

Alex Telles – still a United player – on loan at Sevilla, scored his solitary goal for the club last season with a stunning volley against Villarreal.

Summer departee and now Fulham player, Andreas Pereira, is also on the list with four goals.

Full back twins Rafael and Fabio da Silva both scored in their time at the club with midfielder Anderson, who played regularly with the twins, another United scorer.

Further back and the first samba star to score for the club was Kleberson, who netted twice in his two year stay at Old Trafford.

Fred needs one more goal to top the charts outright, his nine goals in all competition sits him joint top of the list, alongside fellow midfield man, Anderson.

Casemiro’s goal was certainly one of importance with United staring defeat down the barrel against Graham Potter’s men after falling behind to an 87th minute Jorginho penalty.

His header ensured United left with a point as they aim to end the pre-World Cup schedule as strongly as possible.

Three Premier League fixtures remain, along with the two outstanding Europa League group games and a League Cup 3rd-Round tie. United face an action packed three weeks before the tournament in Qatar.







