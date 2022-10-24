Cristiano Ronaldo turned down Saudi Arabia offer worth £130 million



Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly turned down a transfer approach from Saudi Arabia last summer.

The Five-time Ballon d’Or winner was keen on leaving Manchester United, with his agent Jorge Mendes trying to find a new club.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli were some of the clubs mentioned, but the negotiations did not advance.

Piers Morgan has stated that Ronaldo was presented with a mega-money £130 million offer from a Saudi club.

He tweeted: ‘More lies leaked by Utd management to damage him… Cristiano received an offer of 130m euros to play for one season in Saudi but turned it down.’

More lies leaked by Utd management to damage him… @Cristiano received an offer of 130m euros to play for one season in Saudi but turned it down. https://t.co/KReAa9eucN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2022

Previous reports did claim that Al Hilal and Al Nassr were two of the clubs eyeing a move for the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo has come under immense scrutiny after his antics in the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

He refused to come on as a substitute and was seen storming into the tunnel before the game had ended.

Ten Hag was not having any of it and banished him from the squad for the clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

United will now have a crucial decision to make in January.

If they decide to let Ronaldo leave, then it is imperative to sign a replacement.

Ten Hag will be hoping to convince the board to loosen their purse strings for a top striker this winter.



