Erik ten Hag has these three strikers on his wishlist ahead of Joao Felix – report



It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are in desperate need of a striker to come in and lead the line.

Currently, the Dutch boss is only limited to Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.

However impactful and talented, Martial has struggled to stay fit this season and cannot be relied upon.

On the other hand, Ronaldo is not on the best terms with Ten Hag, who would ideally facilitate an exit for the Portuguese in January, according to a report by The Athletic that emerged this morning.

Ten Hag banished Ronaldo from the first team and left him out of the matchday squad that travelled to Stamford Bridge and grabbed a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

As such, United’s need for a striker in January is direr than ever before.

One option that has emerged in recent weeks is Joao Felix. The Atletico Madrid man is reportedly dissatisfied with his situation in Spain under Diego Simeone and is looking for an exit away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

His agent Jorge Mendes has clear instructions to find the youngster a new club, with United a likely destination.

However, many fans would undoubtedly be excited at having Felix within their ranks, but they will be disappointed, according to Jeunes Footeux in France via SportWitness.

“While there might be an interest in the attacking midfielder [Felix], Ten Hag would want a different profile. Faced with Ronaldo’s antics and Anthony Martial’s struggles to stay fit, the Dutchman ‘has asked his bosses to sign a striker during the next transfer window.”

“While Félix’s name ‘has been ticked’, Ten Hag ‘prefers a profile more striker-centric like Jonathan David (Lille), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) and Moussa Dembélé (Lyon).”

“Those names certainly aren’t as glamorous as the Portuguese’s, but they certainly are all strikers, which is what Manchester United need right now.”

These three names present a clear plan that aligns with how the Dutchman wants to play football. It represents a divergence from the club’s usual policy of going for big names at the expense of the manager’s vision and philosophy.



United Matchday Magazine – everything the fan needs in one place

Take your seat for the Sheriff match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!