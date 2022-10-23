Journalist suggests Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo may no longer be speaking



Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing at Manchester United is at an all-time low and journalist Dean Jones has made an astounding observation on the matter.

Following the legendary goalscorer’s pursuit of greener pastures back in the summer, the divisions between player and manager have continued to increase.

The relationship nosedived when Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during the Red Devil’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

This led to the player being forced to train alone and excluded from United’s trip to Stamford Bridge, where a point was secured.

And while Erik ten Hag insists that Ronaldo will have an important role in his team, it is difficult to see how the Portugal star will come back into the fold.

As a result, Dean Jones (speaking to GiveMeSport) finds “it really difficult to understand how this relationship works.”

He suggests that “Ten Hag feels very awkward about the situation” and even makes the following worrying claim:

“He will probably find it very hard to speak to him.”

Should the situation be so tense as to preclude the manager from speaking to Ronaldo, it is hard to see how that relationship could be repaired.

And with Ronaldo on the fringes of the team as it is, the possibility that he may not play for United again is a very real one.

It would be an unfortunate end to what has been a mutually beneficial relationship between Ronaldo and Man United, dating back to 2003, when he first signed for the club.

But given the fractious affect of Cristiano Ronaldo on the team, his diminished ability on the pitch, and the circus he brings off it, it might just be the best result of United.

