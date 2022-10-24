Lautaro Martinez “would love” to play in England amidst Manchester United interest



Lautaro Martinez would be keen on a move to Manchester United according to reports.

The Argentine has been linked with the Red Devils following the club’s shortage of options in the striker position.

And last week it was suggested that United had “asked for first hand information” regarding the player, with whom they have “an open channel.”

Now it seems that those channels are paying off, with Dean Jones suggesting a transfer to a Premier League club appeals to the Inter Milan forward.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said “I know for a fact that he would love to play in England.”

Lautaro certainly has the profile of a player who would relish the physicality of the Premier League, with his energetic style and fierce enthusiasm key features of his game.

It could even be said that the Inter attacker has the ‘grinta’ that Erik ten Hag credited the Martinez currently on the books at United, Lisandro.

Fast and fearless, the Argentine striker notched 21 goals in Serie A last season and could bring some dynamism to the frontline at Old Trafford.

Jones, however, is not convinced:

“I just don’t think Lautaro Martinez fits what they’re looking for in terms of a centre-forward.”

In some respects it is possible to see why Lautaro could fall short in a couple of areas.

Lautaro does not provide much of an aerial threat and does not operate particularly well with his back to goal, preferring to run into space – a quality that already exists in abundance in the United squad.

If Ten Hag is looking for a striker comfortable with his back to goal, there are likely to be better options.

However, the Dutchman has worked with a wide variety of strikers over the course of his career, and with plenty in the ‘pros’ column regarding Lautaro, he could well be high on United’s list.

That is likely to be twice as true given the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo situation. A conclusion to that particular saga would allow Man United to move for a replacement as soon as January.

Inter Milan are unlikely to sell on the cheap, with the striker valued at £67.5m according to Transfermarkt.com.

