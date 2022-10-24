Loanwatch: Ethan Laird dazzles for QPR as Alvaro Fernandez and Ethan Galbraith falter in defeats



Some of Manchester United’s loanees were in action for their sides over the weekend in the Championship, La Liga and even the Premier League.

Some of these stars that left Old Trafford in search of first-team minutes were exemplary and made extremely valuable contributions to their temporary employers’ causes.

Dean Henderson for instance, was incredible, making several heroic saves to help Nottingham Forest earn a hard-fought 1-0 win against Liverpool.

Amad Diallo impressed for The Black Cats, capping off an impressive outing with a first goal for Sunderland.

This is how United’s other loanees performed.

Brazilian defender Telles featured for Sevilla in a 3-1 defeat against La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Telles registered one block, one interception and one tackle in the showtime game.

The 29-year-old had 44 touches of the ball and a decent 80.6% pass accuracy.

Telles failed to complete a single long ball or any cross and was unable to show his attacking dynamism against Real Madrid’s far superior galacticos.

He won two out of the three ground duels he went into and completed the single dribble attempt he had.

Telles, in what was a mixed performance lost possession nine times and had two of his shots at goal blocked.

Telles vs Real: 6.4 @SofascoreINT rating

1 block

1 interception

1 tackle

0 x dribb past

44 touches

80.6% pass acc

0/2 crosses

0/1 long balls

2/3 ground duels

9 poss lost

1 foul

had 2 shots blocked

1/1 dribb attempt#mufc #loanwatch — RedReveal (@RedReveal) October 22, 2022

Ethan Galbraith

Galbraith played for 57 minutes for Salford City in a 2-0 downing against Stockport County.

The youngster touched the ball 21 times and out of the passes he had to his name, including one key pass, had a 78.6% pass accuracy.

Galbraith completed 1/2 long balls and lost possession eight times.

An astonishing element of the 21-year-old’s came in the form of his duels, He won 0 out of his five ground duels but won four out of five of his aerial ones.

Finally, the midfielder committed two fouls for Salford and was dribbled past only once.

Galbraith vs Stockport: 60 mins played

6.2 @SofascoreINT rating

21 touches

78.6% pass acc

1 key pass

1/2 long balls

1 shot off target

0/5 ground duels

4/5 aerial duels

8 poss lost

2 fouls

1 x dribb past#mufc #loanwatch — RedReveal (@RedReveal) October 22, 2022

Ethan Laird

Laird appeared again for QPR in a 2-1 win against Wigan – a result that ensured they remain top of the Championship table.

Laird made one clearance, one interception, one key pass and one tackle.

The right-back had 38 touches of the ball and an astonishing 90% pass accuracy for Micheal Beale’s side.

He successfully delivered one out of the two long balls he looked to ping to his teammates.

Laird won 2/4 ground duels and 1/3 aerial duels. He was fouled once and registered a single shot that was off-target.

The academy graduate is one who seems to be relishing his spell out on loan, and is firmly taking advantage of the opportunity.

Laird vs Wigan: 6.5 @SofascoreINT rating

1 clearance

1 interception

1 tackle

1 x dribb past

38 touches

90% pass acc

1 key pass

0/1 cross

1/2 long balls

2/4 ground duels

1/3 aerial duels

10 poss lost

1 x fouled

1 shot off target#mufc #loanwatch — RedReveal (@RedReveal) October 22, 2022

Alvaro Fernandez

Alvaro Fernandez participated for Preston North End in a 4-2 goal-laden thrashing at the hands of Michael Appleton’s Blackpool in the Lancashire derby.

The young left-back had 48 touches of the ball and a 66.7% pass accuracy. There were two key passes.

Out of the six crosses and five long balls he attempted, only two for each metric were successful.

Fernandez was poor defensively, only winning two of his seven duels, both on the ground and in the air.

The Spaniard lost possession an astonishing 18 times.

Fernandez vs Blackpol: 6.3 @SofascoreINT rating

48 touches

66.7% pass acc

2 key passes

2/6 crosses

2/5 long balls

had 1 shot blocked

0/1 dribb attempt

1/4 ground duels

1/3 aerial duels

18 poss lost

1 foul

1 x fouled

1 clearance

0 x dribb past#mufc #loanwatch — RedReveal (@RedReveal) October 22, 2022

After a great start to the loan, Fernandez will undoubtedly know that he needs to improve on current form. The positive for him is that he is a guaranteed starter for Preston and is so far enjoying a positive time out on loan.







