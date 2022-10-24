Manchester United enter race to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan



Manchester United have entered into the race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

That is according to Italian outlet Calciostyle, who claim that the Frenchman’s agent has been shopping his client around the Premier League.

Maignan is thought to be very interested in moving to England and, at 27 years of age, recognises that the time is right to secure a big move.

Tottenham Hotspur has been mooted as a potential destination as they look to replace 35-year-old Hugo Lloris.

Newcastle United, Brentford, and Crystal Palace are also mentioned, although the report dismisses the chances of any of those clubs signing Maignan as fanciful.

Manchester United presents the most logical proposition among the Premier League sides, with David de Gea’s contract set to expire in the summer and a replacement a top priority.

Calciostyle claims that the Red Devils have even discussed terms with Maignan’s agent, with an offer of around €6.5m a year for five years tabled.

Erik ten Hag has managed to work with De Gea in spite of the Spaniard’s deficiencies in possession, although his ideal goalkeeper would offer far more in terms of distribution.

Maignan is assured on the ball and would certainly be able to meet Ten Hag’s expectations in terms of helping his teammates play out from the back.

As an added bonus, the Milan man is in the 97th percentile for crosses stopped in Europe’s big five leagues – an area in which De Gea has notably struggled during his time at Old Trafford.

United’s current number one is in the third percentile, stopping just 3.1% of the crosses he faces compared to Maignan’s 11.4%.

Having a player between the sticks who was both comfortable with his feet and able to defend crosses would be an entirely alien concept for Man United.

Statistically, Maignan is also the better shot-stopper than De Gea, with a 77% save percentage compared to De Gea’s 68.1%.

All in all, the Frenchman looks like an upgrade in just about every department, and a player United could most certainly use.

While the Red Devils would probably be favourites to sign Maignan over Tottenham, there may be clubs outside the Premier League who could pose a threat.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned in the report.

(All stats from fbref)

