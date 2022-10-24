Manchester United to hold crisis talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over future

After a tumultuous campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo may part ways with Manchester United in the January window.

Several sources have stated that the Portuguese talisman is due to sit down with Erik ten Hag to try and reach an agreement about a way forward.

The meeting is set to take place tomorrow. According to The Mirror:

“United’s players have been given an today off following the Stamford Bridge draw, meaning Ronaldo must wait until tomorrow to learn his fate.

“The United boss wants to see genuine contrition from Ronaldo over his conduct, before allowing him to resume training with the first-team, having sent out a strong message with his treatment of the club’s most high-profile player.

“Despite Ten Hag claiming he wants Ronaldo to stay at United for the remainder of the season, it is understood there is a willingness to allow the forward to leave in January, if a club can be found for him.”

If Ronaldo is to stay, tier one journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Ten Hag will issue firm conditions that must be met, in particular, that he accepts his role on the bench.

The manager dropped Ronaldo from the squad after the Red Devils dispatched Spurs 2-0 in arguably their best season performance. He did not feature on the pitch against Tottenham.

Toward the end of the game, the attacker staged a walkout. The walk-out led to him being left out of the game against Chelsea, which ended in a stalemate of 1-1.

Supporters of the Red Devils and likely Ronaldo’s teammates will eagerly await today’s meeting’s outcome.

No longer at the peak of his powers but far from a spent force, CR7 will hope to leave his footballing legacy on a high.

A bit-part role is a bitter pill to swallow for the aging superstar.

However, releasing Ronaldo is no mean feat. His display of petulance may overshadow the goals he is capable of scoring.

Suitors willing to accommodate an astronomical wage bill and strong personality that could disrupt team chemistry will be few and far between.

Time will tell.