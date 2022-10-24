Manchester United “will be back in” for Erik ten Hag’s dream midfield signing

This past week has seen Manchester United players finally showing signs of adapting to Erik ten Hag’s demands while also displaying their famous never-say-die attitude.

The defence looks much better as compared to previous seasons mainly due to the shrewd acquisition of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

There were initial question marks as to whether Casemiro could adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League with Ten Hag preferring Scott McTominay in the holding midfielder’s role.

United look much more settled

But the Brazilian has proved his worth and his recent equaliser against Chelsea goes on to prove his current worth to United’s style of play.

But that does not mean United do not need midfield reinforcements next summer. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are both 30 currently while Fred and McTominay still lack consistency.

The Reds have been linked with a host of midfielders including Jude Bellingham but persistent links with Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona never seem to go away.

The Dutch midfielder was close to sealing a summer move to Old Trafford but a combination of deferred wages and the player’s reluctance to leave his dream club meant the move never materialised.

But the playmaker has found his chances limited under Xavi this season and has not started in any crucial Champions League games so far.

The Spanish tactician seems to prefer the midfield triumvirate of Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri when it comes to the big games.

And that has not pleased De Jong who is currently annoyed with his situation at Camp Nou and might be forced to think about an exit post the World Cup if the situation persists.

FDJ can add missing creativity

And according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, this might help Ten Hag and United finally land their dream midfielder even as early as January. He is currently valued at over €61million as per Transfermarkt.

The journalist added that United have been keeping tabs on the player’s situation and are aware of his frustrations while also adding that a summer 2023 move seems much more likelier as United need to add more creativity in their ranks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Missing out on De Jong was a big blow for Manchester United, as they pursued him pretty much all summer and then failed to get him in the end, so I’m sure they’ll be keeping tabs on his situation at Barcelona.

“And if he’s not playing there, I’m sure Manchester United will be back in for him. If it’s not in January, then in the summer. I think Ten Hag knows he needs to add a bit more creativity to his midfield.”

De Jong’s ability on the ball and his skill of progressing into the final third can be a huge asset for the 20-time English champions and his familiarity with Ten Hag’s methods would be an added bonus.







