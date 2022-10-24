Over 20,000 tickets sold for Manchester United Women at Old Trafford

Manchester United Women have sold over 20,000 tickets for their game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December.

Following England’s success at the Euros in Summer, ticket sales in the WSL have soared after Leah Williams called upon the 87,192 fans at Wembley and those watching at home to support women’s football domestically.

United’s opening game at Leigh Sports Village against Reading saw their highest attendance at that ground with 5,315 people witnessing their 4-0 victory.

The 20,000 tickets sold at Old Trafford is higher than the average per game throughout the Euros, which was 18,544.

The FA’s director for the women’s game, Kelly Simmons said, “It’s incredible to have seen a number of records broken so early on in the season, which really highlights the significant interest in the Barclays Women’s Super League right now.”

“We set out at the start of the season wanting to break records and really highlight the unstoppable momentum generated from the UEFA Women’s EURO, and I am delighted we have been able to do that alongside seeing some enthralling matches and lots of entertainment. It really does indicate a growing audience and I hope we continue to see that growth throughout the season.”

United women first played at Old Trafford behind closed doors against West Ham before taking on Everton there last season where they won 3-1.

On that occasion a record crowd of 20,241 were present to witness United’s emphatic win. Ticket sales for the Villa game are predicted to surpass this number.

They will play Aston Villa on December 3rd following a tough run of games where they will take on Chelsea and Arsenal in back to back league matches.

Last week, United announced the arrival of their first director of women’s football, Polly Bancroft, who no doubt will be heavily involved on the run up to this momentous occasion at Old Trafford.

After beating Leicester away 1-0, United remain joint top with Arsenal on the same points and same goal difference.

Their next game is on Wednesday where they will take on Durham in the Conti-Cup.