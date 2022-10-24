Vague injury updates could mean Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek close to January moves

Since their derby day mauling, Manchester United have regained their swagger and are now unbeaten in their last six games.

Erik ten Hag has helped his side rediscover their never-say-die attitude as the team have now rescued points from the jaws of defeat four times.

The last week was a big test for United as they faced off against two sides on the top four in Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea as well as in-form Newcastle United.

ETH thinking of rotating his line-up

Their next set of Premier League fixtures prior to the World Cup include games against West Ham United, Aston Villa and Fulham.

The Red Devils also have two Europa League games against Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol to contend with as well as an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa.

The European games as well as the EFL Cup tie could present the best chance to Ten Hag to rotate the squad and give fringe members some minutes.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Zidane Iqbal have been patiently waiting to get some much-needed game time.

Two players who would have ideally liked to have been involved in these games from the start were Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek.

Wan-Bissaka’s injury remains a mystery and has not played since the Liverpool cameo. Same goes for Van De Beek, who would have expected more opportunities since his former Ajax coach took over the reins at United.

As per club media, Ten Hag had revealed that Wan-Bissaka is back in training but there is no update on Van De Beek.

According to medical expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site, United may be trying to hide the extent of the pair’s injuries so as to not jeopardise a future move.

Donny, AWB could be on the move

“Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s injuries have not gone under the radar but are almost being dismissed,” Dinnery told Football Insider.

“We are in the modern world where when you are talking about renegotiating contracts and transfer fees when moving away then that medical history will be a part of that discussion.

“Injuries can cost players huge sums of money these days in terms of fees they can attract and salaries. Players may want to be very careful with what’s out there in the public domain.”

There might be some truth due these claims especially when taking into consideration the amount of clubs who have been linked with a January move for Van De Beek.

As for Wan-Bissaka, he was close to sealing an exit in the summer itself but the club ended up blocking the move as they did not want to take a big hit on their initial investment.

With Ten Hag not a fan of the English defender, a January move looks likely.







