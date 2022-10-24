Video: Erik ten Hag furiously ripped into Luke Shaw against Chelsea



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag took issue with Luke Shaw in furious fashion in the game against Chelsea.

United travelled to Stamford Bridge and scored late in the game to earn a share of the points.

United grabbed the much-deserved draw courtesy of Casemiro, who rose highest to head in a fabulous cross from Shaw in the 94th minute to cancel a Jorginho penalty minutes before.

Shaw got the nod again ahead of Tyrell Malacia and seems to be cementing his place in the team with his recent performances.

His display against Chelsea, as evidenced by his stats is proof of a resurgent player not keen on losing his place in the manager’s plans.

In a video that emerged after the Chelsea tie, with only seconds remaining, Shaw received a ball from the touchline and showed no urgency whatsoever in putting it back into play.

Instead, the 27-year-old started doing keepie-uppies, oblivious of Ten Hag’s obvious desire to get up the pitch and try to get a winner.

The Dutch boss took issue and went into a frenzy, shouting at the player, throwing his arms around and gesturing towards the pitch.

Ten Hag certainly let his displeasure towards Shaw be known.

Ten Hag yelling at Luke Shaw in the 95th minute to stop wasting time so Man Utd can win. Ole encouraging time wasting when we're drawing at OT. pic.twitter.com/gbGoYiftKi — TJ (@VallarMorrgulis) October 23, 2022

Nevertheless, the effort to force a draw was not lost on the United manager who was delighted with his players after the game.

He said, “I have to make a big compliment to my team. To fight back with a fourth game in 10 days, you see the spirit and how they deal with setbacks. Really good.”

“I think it is a fair result. I would have been disappointed if we had gone without a point because we didn’t deserve that. At the end of a tough week to come here, you bring the point home.”

Hopefully, United’s other stars take note of Shaw’s admonition and make a point of not getting on the short end of Ten Hag’s anger.

