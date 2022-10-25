Antony highlights the importance of Casemiro at Manchester United

Casemiro has been a revelation since arriving at Manchester United.

The Brazilian has elevated United’s midfield to a whole new level.

Despite not being Erik ten Hag’s first choice in the summer, Casemiro has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

The 30 year old enables United to play in a more expansive manner.

Ten Hag is able to give Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen more freedom to move further forward.

United dominated Tottenham and Chelsea’s midfield, and one of the main reasons was a solid defensive base.

Casemiro’s ability to shield the back four easily allows Ten Hag to pay a higher defensive line.

In a recent interview, new signing Antony stated:

“I always say he’s our guard dog in the middle.”

“He’s a no-nonsense guy, a more serious type. I think he’ll leave these goal celebrations to us attacking players!”

United fans will hope their team carries on playing with the same bravery and confidence.

The Red Devils now have a favourable run of fixtures until the start of the World Cup and should be looking to capitalise by gaining maximum points.



