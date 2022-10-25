Cristiano Ronaldo set to return for Manchester United against Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United are currently enjoying a six-game unbeaten streak and they will be hoping to leave behind their off-field woes with a crucial few weeks left before players disperse for the World Cup.

Despite impressive recent performances, the main talk surrounding United has been the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and whether Erik ten Hag will reintegrate him into the first team squad.

The whole issue arose after the Portuguese decided to leave Old Trafford when Ten Hag asked him to come on as a substitute during United’s win over Tottenham.

CR7 back in training

United’s No 7 was subsequently left out his club’s matchday squad against Chelsea and was even forced to train with the Under-21s with United having to issue a statement.

The media went crazy and reported that the player was close to sealing an exit in January and how the relationship between the Portugal international and the Dutch boss was untenable.

Cristiano Ronaldo is BACK in Manchester United training today 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZjKKJY8rY9 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) October 25, 2022

Clubs like Chelsea and Napoli were mooted as possible destinations with Ronaldo even willing to take a pay cut to escape from Old Trafford.

But on Tuesday, training pictures suggested that Ronaldo has been reintegrated into the United squad and The Telegraph even went on to add that Ten Hag had a talk with the striker.

Pictures of Ronaldo arriving at United’s Carrington training ground prompted murmurs of a showdown talk between the player and his manager.

Comeback against Sheriff on the cards

But it emerged that “no showdown talks had taken place between the pair, they are said to have been in constant dialogue.”

The good news is the 37-year-old is eligible for selection for United’s next game in the Europa League against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

With three Premier League games before the World Cup, Ten Hag is expected to rotate for the Sheriff game and Ronaldo’s availability will provide United with much-needed fillip.

United will be hoping to win the game on Thursday as they looks to directly qualify for the Round of 16. A point will be enough to secure qualification but top spot means the Reds can avoid the tricky play-off stage.



