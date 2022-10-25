Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek & Aaron Wan-Bissaka could finally get game-time

After the Manchester derby mauling, Erik ten Hag has once again steadied the Manchester United ship and the team are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak.

In a crucial week, the team displayed grit, determination and skill in abundance as they overcame the challenge from Tottenham Hotspur while leveling late on against Chelsea.

The last-gasp draw against Chelsea came at a cost as Raphael Varane was forced off injured and he is set to miss all the six games prior to the World Cup.

Rotation required

Their next challenge is in the Europa League with Sheriff Tiraspol set to visit Old Trafford. The Red Devils have West Ham United up next in the league on Sunday.

Ten Hag is likely to rotate for this game so as to give his main players a bit of rest. And the training pictures which emerged on Tuesday hinted at quite a few players who could possibly make the team.

After being banished from the first-team squad for the Chelsea matchday squad and spending a few days with the Under-21s, Cristiano Ronaldo is back in training.

And to contend with Varane’s absence, club skipper Harry Maguire is also back in training after suffering an injury during the last international break.

Lisandro Martinez has been playing non-stop and needs a bit of rest and this could be the perfect game to give him some much-needed time off. Maguire also needs games to convince England boss Gareth Southgate of his fitness.

Donny van de Beek was also spotted in the pictures. The Dutchman has been injured for a while and persistent rumours keep linking him with a move in January.

Despite his former Ajax coach taking over the reins of the club, the Dutch midfielder’s prospects have not really improved and he was not named in the Netherlands’ preliminary squad for the World Cup.

Maguire, Donny, AWB back

Another forgotten man spotted in training was Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He has only made one cameo appearance so far this season and his injury details have remained vague.

With Diogo Dalot starting in every game so far, the former Crystal Palace defender could finally get some much-needed minutes.

Also waiting patiently in the wings are academy stars Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Facundo Pellistri. They could finally see some action on Thursday.

Ten Hag will be wary of making too many changes after suffering defeat in the opening Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

United need only a point to assure progress to the next round but they will be eyeing top spot in order to go directly through to the Round of 16 instead of facing a tricky two-legged knockout tie.

A win will be essential to keep up pressure on Sociedad whom they will face in the last game of the group. That could possibly be the deciding tie of the group.



