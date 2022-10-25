Jonathan David keen on a move to Manchester United this January

LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David has reportedly given the green light to Manchester United for a possible transfer this January.

Erik ten Hag is said to want a new striker, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club uncertain.

According to The Mirror, David is one of the options being considered by the Red Devils.

The Canadian striker has had a stellar campaign, scoring 12 goals in 20 games for Lille in all competitions.

David would be an excellent replacement for Ronaldo, offering way more to the front line.

His raw pace would stretch the opposition’s defence and keep them on their toes.

The 22 year old is one of the most sought-after young strikers in world football, so a deal would not be easy to complete.

However, The Mirror also claim that David has given United the green light to proceed with negotiations.

In an earlier interview, the Canadian shared his ambitions:

“Yeah, you know, for me, I was always watching European football on TV. So, for me, that was always the goal. For me, it was, I only wanted to go to Europe.”

“The next step is always growing, having more ambition, a bigger club, I think. Every player wants to play for a massive club in their life. So I think if I had the chance to do it, I’ll go for it for sure.

“I think they’re two different leagues [the Premier League and La Liga].”

“But I think I can adapt to both for sure. And I think with the experience that I’ve had here in France, it will help me a lot if I need to adapt to someplace else a lot faster. So yeah, I think both leagues suit me.”



