Jude Bellingham: Manchester United target keen on move to Real Madrid



Manchester United target and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has reportedly revealed that he wants to sign for Spanish side Real Madrid.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s entourage claims the player wants to join Madrid next summer.

🚨🚨🌕| Jude Bellingham's entourage tells @JorgeCPicon that the player wants to join Real Madrid next summer. He believes it's the best option for him. #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 24, 2022

The 19 year old believes it would be the best option for him should he confirm his departure from Dortmund.

United manager Erik Ten Hag is a big admirer of the young star and will no doubt be disappointed if the player does decide that his future lies in Spain.

With hopes that the offer to play in the Premier League would be enough to lure Bellingham back to England, Ten Hag may have to battle it out with United’s old rivals Real for the youngster’s signature.

Bellingham made his debut for Birmingham City in the English Championship 38 days after his 16th birthday and featured heavily for the Blues in the 2019/20 season.

After leaving for Germany in July 2020, then aged just 17, the versatile midfield man scored on his Bundesliga debut, becoming Borussia Dortmund’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

And Bellingham has since justified leaving the Midlands club at such a young age, despite making 41 appearances for them in a season.

Becoming a regular for his new club and earning his first full international call-up four months later, he has made 17 appearances for The Three Lions.

And his stock around Europe’s elite has only risen alongside his reputation, with Real Madrid and Manchester United just two of the big clubs watching on with interest.

With the World Cup in Qatar next month, Bellingham will have high hopes of being included, and playing a big part in, Gareth Southgate’s England squad.



