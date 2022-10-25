Manchester City put ‘anti Manchester United’ clause for Brahim Diaz transfer

Manchester United are said to be interested in AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz.

Diaz is currently on loan in Italy from Real Madrid and has an important decision to make next summer.

The 23 year old winger has had an excellent start to the new season, scoring four goals in nine games in the Serie A.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Manchester City man has an ‘anti-Man Utd’ clause in his contract, which would compel United to pay 40% of his fee to City.

This won’t be the first time the Red Devils would have to pay their rivals.

It happened with the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

United were made to shell out around £11 million, as per the clause.

Diaz is an exciting talent, finally starting to show his potential at Milan after a tough spell at Madrid.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about how he tried his level best to keep him at the club:

“We did with Brahim everything we have done with Phil [Foden and with Jadon [Sancho] – important players, and we did absolutely everything.”

“The only one who decides to stay is Phil.”

“We wish him all the best. Real Madrid is not a bad step, so hopefully, he can take the minutes he wants and that he didn’t want here for many reasons.”



United Matchday Magazine – everything the fan needs in one place

Take your seat for the Sheriff match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!