Manchester United keen to sign Jeremie Frimpong and others in January



Manchester United have started to be linked with moves in the January transfer window.

Having signed six players in the summer, director of football John Murtough poured cold water over the idea of any major signings occurring in the winter. United spent twice as much as they had initially intended.

Joel Glazer was, however, hounded by fans for his family’s incessant money withdrawals from the Old Trafford bank account and the excruciating lack of investment into the club in the latest fan forum. In keeping with the club’s desire to fully back their new manager, Erik ten Hag, strategizing for incoming signings in January may be starting to take shape.

The Peoples Person recently reported that United would be open to reigniting the Frenkie de Jong pursuit if the player is to give the green light.

Florien Plettenberg, a Sky Sports journalist who specialises in covering Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga, has reported an update about United’s January transfer plans, saying:

‘Main priority [for Manchester United] is to transfer a right-back in the winter. Frimpong is one of the candidates as reported.’

Fabrizio Romano revealed the United have sent scouts to watch Jeremie Frimpong on three occasions. The Bayer Leverkusen right-back has scored five goals in 11 League appearances this season. Coming from Amsterdam, Frimpong would seemingly fit the trusted Ten Hag profile of having links to the Netherlands.

Diogo Dalot has, however, shone for United this season and has not only cemented his place in the team, but also made himself vital for Erik ten Hag’s favoured style of play.

Plettenberg continued:

‘Moreover, United is looking for a talented striker. Market in South America is very interesting.’

Given the precarious Crisitano Ronaldo situation, Anthony Martial’s unreliable injury record, and Marcus Rashford’s lack of clinical finishing, it is rather urgent that United recruit a centre forward as soon as possible.

The Peoples Person has already outlined Jonathan David and Terem Moffi as potentially perfect centre forward candidates to be signed in January.

Moreover, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that many clubs in Europe’s top five Leagues are closely monitoring the Brazilian striker starlet Endrick.

‘Soon there will be big news on Endrick. He is a wonderkid and all the top clubs want him. The race is open.’

United have sparingly tapped into the South American market, with Facundo Pellistri being the only recent export. As a result of Casemiro, Lisandro Martínez, and Antony’s immediate “grinta”-fuelled influence on the Premier League giants, as well as Ten Hag’s former club Ajax’s success in scouting Latin American players, the United chiefs could be aiming to lay down a new continental marker.

Ralf Rangnick had been advocating for the club to sign River Plate’s Julián Álvarez last year before the young striker signed for rivals Manchester City.

Plettenberg finished his newsflash by stating that United could also weigh up their goalkeeping options in January.

The search for a new goalkeeper depends on David de Gea and his soon-to-expire contract. Ten Hag remained rather coy when questioned about De Gea’s renewal negotiations in a recent press conference.

