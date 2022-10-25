Napoli ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo exit route in January

On the field, Manchester United are slowly showing signs of regaining their swagger and the players are finally adapting to Erik ten Hag’s methods.

Since the Manchester Derby mauling, United have kept alive their six-game unbeaten streak thanks to a last-gasp draw against Chelsea.

The Reds are showing encouraging signs and they are currently only a point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United and have a game in hand as well.

CR7 could leave in January

While Ten Hag has got the bulk of his players to play the way he wants, off the field issues continue to pester him and the club. The biggest of those issues is the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ever since he walked out of Old Trafford when asked to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur, the media have started linking him with a January exit.

First, it was Chelsea who seemed to be ready to offer the Portuguese a way out of United with co-owner Todd Boehly a huge admirer of Ronaldo.

The most recent report in The Sun is now linking him with a move to Serie A giants Napoli.

“SunSport understands Napoli remain interested in the legendary striker, who is heading for an Old Trafford exit following his behaviour against Spurs last week,” the report read.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo is open to returning to Italy with Napoli after being snubbed by a string of Premier League clubs. (Source: MARCA) pic.twitter.com/9jQOYzIWi9 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 25, 2022

Interestingly, the article also mentions that Ronaldo’s entourage has already started sounding out Premier League side’s regarding their client’s availability.

“Sources close to the Portuguese star say his advisors have sounded out Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle and Arsenal.”

Interestingly, sources the publication spoke to said English clubs feel the move has its risks and that might deter them from making a move.

“Chelsea were interested in Ronaldo over the summer, but he is no longer on their radar.

“Arsenal and Newcastle realise the quality he would bring in helping them to achieve their ambitions. But both clubs worry about the wider impact his arrival could have on the clubs.”

Napoli were one of the side’s who were looking at a potential deal in the summer and they remain interested as they look to cement their place atop the Serie A table and are also keen to progress further in the Champions League.

Napoli the main suitors at present

“The most likely destination now is Italy. Napoli were interested in Ronaldo over the summer and are still keen.

“Adding him to their squad is a step they believe will help in their aim to remain top of Serie A and to progress through the Champions League,” sources told The Sun.

Interestingly, the wage factor is the main hindrance behind the deal seeing a resolution. Ronaldo’s initial wages at United was close to £480k-a-week.

It got slashed by 25 per cent after the Red Devils failed to make the cut for the Champions League and the Portugal skipper currently pockets close to £360k.

In comparison, Napoli’s current top earner is Poland international Piotr Zielinski who pockets a measly £90k each week.

It has been widely reported that Ronaldo is open to taking a wage cut in order to leave United and join a Champions League outfit. But whether he will agree to such a drastic cut remains to be seen.

For United’s sake, they will be hoping to reach some sort of compromise sooner rather than later. If he stays, United can certainly benefit from the record goalscorer.

But if Ten Hag believes he is better off without the 37-year-old, the club should back their manager.



United Matchday Magazine – everything the fan needs in one place

Take your seat for the Sheriff match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!