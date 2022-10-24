Picture: Marcos Rojo poses with silverware after captaining Boca Juniors to Argentine Primera División title



The former Manchester United defender lifted the Argentine Primera División title as Boca Juniors’ captain yesterday.

Rojo did not play, as he suffered a severe injury set to keep him on the sidelines for a considerable time.

🚨🇦🇷 Former #MUFC player Marcos Rojo has captained Boca Juniors to the Argentine Primera División title. ✅ pic.twitter.com/lzbAMTjG5K — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) October 24, 2022

He was thus missing in action as Boca came up against Independiente on what promised to be a topsy-turvy final day of Argentine Liga.

Rojo’s side were top of the league table by a single point ahead of Racing, who surprisingly clashed against River Plate, Boca’s bitter rivals.

Boca needed to win the game to ensure they emerged as champions. A hard-fought match ensued as the team strode to silverware at the end.

They were partly aided by their sworn enemies, River Plate, who scored late into the game courtesy of Miguel Borja to clinch all three points.

The accolade will come as much-needed consolation for the former United defender, who is currently recuperating and recovering to return to his best self.

United fans will undoubtedly be pleased for the Argentine, whose leadership as the captain certainly contributed to the success his side enjoyed after their great triumph.

When he returns, the 32-year-old will have to wait for some time before he can sport the captain’s armband for Azul y Oro.

The defender was punished by the FA unusually by being stripped of the captaincy honour for a month.

The Argentina football authorities took the punitive measure after Rojo launched a kung-fu kick that connected with Nicolas de la Cruz in the face during the Superclassico.

Nevertheless, the ex-United man will not care about that for a while and will be relishing his team’s accomplishment and focus on a return to action.



United Matchday Magazine – everything the fan needs in one place

Take your seat for the Sheriff match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!