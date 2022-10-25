Video: Graeme Souness says no one will remember Erik ten Hag in five years



TV pundit Graeme Souness burst into an embarrassing rant on talkSPORT, where he attacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Souness was speaking about Ten Hag’s handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo saga. After he stormed down the tunnel and exited Old Trafford in a fit of rage, the 37-year-old was banished from the first team and axed from the matchday squad to face Chelsea.

Ronaldo has since returned to first-team training and is in contention to start on Thursday in the Europa League against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Souness took Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane’s point of view that the Dutch boss should have communicated better to Ronaldo to avoid such occurrences from taking place.

The 69-year-old did not stop there and added, “In five years’ time, Ten Hag will be away from United, and no one will talk about him at Man United.”

“I would have ironed it out with Ronaldo on day 1. I personally would use him very differently. I still think he’s got something to offer. In five years’ time, no one will remember Ten Hag.”

“Ronaldo will be remembered as arguably the greatest player who has ever kicked a football.”

“They’ve shot themselves in the foot!” 👀 “You can’t ignore Ronaldo’s argument. They must’ve said something to keep him.” Graeme Souness says the Ronaldo drama at #MUFC is self-induced by Ten Hag. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/nF0xNREbBM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 25, 2022

The Scotsman clashed with fellow Talksport pundit Simon Jordan on the matter, who seemed to take a more reasonable and realistic approach, as most of the fans have in stark contrast to some of United’s former players.

Jordan jumped to the defence of Ten Hag and seemed to hint that it was up to Ronaldo to do better.

Jordan pulled no punches with his comments, even going to the point of calling Souness obtuse and accusing him of being stupid!

Graeme: “It’s a delicate balance. When people haven’t been in a dressing room…” Simon: “Don’t start that crap! You said you wouldn’t do it, and now here you are!” 😱 🔥 Souness & Jordan erupt, debating how #MUFC & Ten Hag should handle Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/LCn6XSWc94 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 25, 2022

Hopefully, with Ronaldo now back with the senior team and having held clear-the-air talks, the saga will now become water under the bridge.

The Ronaldo fiasco has more than overshadowed team affairs.



