Alex Telles makes damning Sevilla loan spell admission as team struggles pile on



Manchester United loanee Alex Telles has made a peculiar admission about his temporary Spanish employers. ‘

United and manager Erik ten Hag sanctioned a loan spell for Telles during the summer transfer window to ensure the Brazilian continued getting first-team minutes.

Tyrell Malacia’s arrival from Feyenoord meant that Telles would have always struggled for game time at Old Trafford and in hindsight, his going away seems to have been the right decision.

There is currently a stiff rivalry between Luke Shaw and Malacia for the left full-back position.

Speaking to Estadio Deportivo via SportWitness, Telles disclosed that his experience so far in Spain with the Los Nervionenses has not been precisely what he expected.

The defender remarked, “A player doesn’t want to be like this and even more so in a club like Sevilla.”

“We know the history of the club and the importance of the competition [Champions League], and we have to change this situation; we feel that we train to change every day, and we know that these moments happen in football.”

“We have to focus on the fact that the moment is going to pass, and we are going to enjoy it more and more.”

While Telles has featured prominently for Sevilla and cemented his place in the side as a regular in matches, the Spanish side has endured a nightmare campaign so far.

They currently sit 16th in the La Liga table – a far cry from the fourth position they attained at the end of last season that propelled them to the Champions League.

In the Champions League, Sevilla ranks third, behind Manchester City and Dortmund.

They are unlikely to make it into the knockout stages unless something drastic happens in their favour. Nevertheless, what is important to most United fans is that the 29-year-old is getting minutes in his tank.

This will bode well for him when he returns to his parent club and when a determination on his long-term future is made.



