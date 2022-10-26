Antonio Conte laughs off Manchester United’s “transition” claim in thinly-veiled dig



Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has firmly rejected the idea that Manchester United and Chelsea are currently in transition.

The Italian was speaking to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon.

He issued his comments after being asked whether Tottenham have an edge over their rivals, United and Chelsea since he has been with the North London club for a longer time than Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter respectively.

On this Conte replied, “If Chelsea are in transition after they won the Champions League two years ago and last season they won the World Cup, United two years ago finished second.”

“If these clubs that can invest a lot of money are in transition, I don’t know who are the title contenders? In November, we were ninth.”

“We were playing Conference League, and you think United and Chelsea are in transition? With Ronaldo, Varane, Sancho, in transition? I hope to be in transition this way.”

Tottenham currently sit third in the league table, with Newcastle, Chelsea and United just below them.

The Lily Whites are only three points above United and have played a game more. In their most recent encounter, last week, Ten Hag’s men convincingly beat Conte’s side by two goals.

United’s superiority in the game led to Conte admitting that the 20-time English champions were on another level compared to Tottenham.

While there are those who will no doubt agree with the 53-year-old that United are not in transition and should be offering more, there are many others who will counter this argument.

There are still gaping holes in the team that urgently require to be addressed.

Multiple exits are also required – something that will allow Ten Hag to mould and shape the team in his image.







United Matchday Magazine – everything the fan needs in one place

Take your seat for the Sheriff match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!