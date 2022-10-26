Bitter pill to swallow: Lionel Messi sets new Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo awaits return



Lionel Messi is experiencing a resurgence this season. On Tuesday night, he put on a sensational display for Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa. He produced two assists and a brace. Tuesday’s final score of the Champions League game between the two sides was 7-2.

The 7-2 drumming of Maccabi Haifa was reminiscent of a Messi in his prime – every touch on the ball was seemingly a threat.

The masterclass Messi put on will add to arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustrations.

Ronaldo has been relegated to the bench for most of the season with limited playing time.

Not only has the reduced time on the pitch restricted his opportunities to improve his own tally, but it would have also dulled his sharpness in front of goal.

Messi’s two goals bring his total to 80 in 85 appearances in the group phase of the Champions League (via The Mirror).

His Portuguese counterpart sits at 73 goals. Ronaldo’s tally hasn’t been aided by being in a quandary with boss Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League but play in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Argentine great also set another record. At 35 and 123 days, Messi is now the oldest player in Champions League history to bag a brace and two assists in a single match.

Two years his senior, Ronaldo has accomplished the same before.

His most recent exploit was Real Madrid’s 4-3 triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk. At the time, November 25, 2015, the Portuguese attacker was 30.

The legacy still stands

Ronaldo still has a host of records that remain untouched.

He is the only player to date to have scored in three Champions League finals. He is also the all-time Champions League top scorer, affectionately known as” Mr. Champions League.”

Ronaldo’s sentence for his petulance against Spurs is now over. He will be eager to remind the world of his prowess in front of goal against FC Sheriff on Thursday night.







