Dwight Yorke says Marcus Rashford should be Manchester United’s number nine

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke believes Marcus Rashford needs to be consistently playing as a number nine if he is to get back amongst the goals.

As reported in The Sun, Yorke feels Rashford has what it takes to be United’s leading man in attack and should look to nail down the number nine spot going forward.

Yorke admits he feels sorry for Rashford, due to his deployment in multiple positions throughout his time at the club.

“The No.9 is a specialist role. I feel sorry for Rashford because he’s played on the right, on the left and through the middle – You don’t master that position unless you’re playing there every week,” he said.

Yorke continued to say that the confidence managers place in players is key to their success, particularly in the striking areas.

“The best thing a manager can tell you, based on my experience, is that you are my number one striker. Having the confidence of your manager and knowing that you will be leading the line is massive for any striker.”

Yorke, who scored 65 times for United, concluded by saying he feels Rashford has enough ability to make the position his own and believes that’s where his future lies.

“I know he can do a job in those positions because he’s that good, but the central role is the role that he will blossom in,” he said.

Despite failing to score in his last five Premier League outings, Rashford does have five goals in all competitions so far this season.

An impressive double against Arsenal and a key strike against Liverpool, coupled with his substitute brace away in Cyprus, were sure signs of Rashford rediscovering his goal-scoring form

However, the 24-year-old has missed some very presentable opportunities in his last few games.

Rashford’s pace and ability to stretch defences has been lauded by Ten Hag and his ability to operate through the middle or from the flank is also seen as positive by the manager, who continues to play the Englishman ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rashford will be keen to get back among the goals and will be eyeing the visit of Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night to add to his numbers.



United Matchday Magazine – everything the fan needs in one place

Take your seat for the Sheriff match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!