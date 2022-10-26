Eric Bailly is still injured with a recurring issue and has an unknown return date



Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly has so far had a promising loan spell with French club Marseille disrupted by injury setbacks.

For the second time in Marseille’s campaign, Bailly was taken off injured in the classico clash against Paris St Germain.

He came off initially in the Champions League when his side came up against Eintracht Frankfurt, but it was nothing serious as he only missed a single game before he was back on the bench and available for selection.

What will worry supporters is that there has been no timescale put on the Ivorian’s return from injury according to SportWitness.

As is usually the case, whenever a player is injured, fans are informed of a likely date of return – for Bailly’s case, this has not been the case.

The 28-year-old is absent from the squad selected to play against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League tonight.

French news outlet L’Equipe has simply put down the reason for the United loanee’s absence as “still injured.”

This is unlikely to comfort any United supporters as well as Marseille fans who have been impressed with Bailly’s displays for the French giants so far.

It is suspected that the injury setback is to his right thigh.

This is something Bailly has struggled with, dating as far back as his days at Old Trafford.

Should the problem persist, this could put Bailly’s chances of permanently signing with his temporary employers in jeopardy.

The loan included a compulsory buy option but only under certain conditions, and one of those was that he would have to achieve a minimum number of matches during the season. That is already looking to be in jeopardy.







