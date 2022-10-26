Fabrizio Romano shoots down links with Patrik Schick as striker hunt intensifies

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table with 20 points to their name. They are only three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Their next league challenge comes in the form of West Ham United and it is going to be a difficult test for Erik ten Hag especially considering the form of his forwards.

In their last three league games, United have had 56 shots in total but managed to score only thrice, a very damning statistic for the Red Devils.

United on striker hunt

Marcus Rashford, who seemed to be rejuvenated, has not scored in the last five games while Jadon Sancho seems to struggling big time.

"There’s some talk again of Patrik Schick being an option for #mufc. He was one of the players scouted under Ralf Rangnick, but now there are still no contacts ongoing." [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 26, 2022

To top of off, Anthony Martial remains perennially injured and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s theatrics off the field are making more news than his on-field contributions.

Amid this crisis, supporters have been voicing their opinion in a bid to force the Glazers to spend in the January transfer window and buy a striker.

The winder market can be notoriously difficult for finding good deals in the market but United might end up regretting if they do not strengthen upfront in January.

There are chances that United’s No 7 might even end up leaving, making it even more necessary to dip into the striker’s market.

Joao Felix has been named as a potential option while former interim manager Ralf Rangnick had earmarked Patrik Schick as the go-to choice.

Schick was an option under Rangnick, not ETH

Even the Daily Mirror had reported recently that United could be back in for the Czech Republic international.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, while admitting that Schick is of interest to many English clubs, also mentioned that those links seem a tad bit premature at this point in time.

“There’s some talk again of Patrik Schick being an option for Manchester United. He was one of the players scouted under Ralf Rangnick, but now there are still no contacts ongoing,” the Italian wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

One of the major reasons why United might not revisit their interest is because of the striker’s inconsistency.

“I think he’s very talented player, but needs to be more consistent; for sure, he could be a good option for many big clubs in the Premier League.”

The Glazers are reluctant to spend in January and that might potentially make the difference between United making the top four or not at the end of the season.



