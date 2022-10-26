How the Cristiano Ronaldo saga was handled by Erik ten Hag

While on the field Manchester United rescued a late point against Chelsea to keep alive their six-game unbeaten streak, most media reports were less about the team’s never-say-die attitude but more about one man.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a headline act and he once again proved that for all wrong reasons during the Red Devils’ dominating win over Tottenham Hotspur.

ETH has handled CR7 saga perfectly

While his teammates were overwhelming Spurs, United’s No 7 decided to leave Old Trafford when Erik ten Hag asked him to come on as a late substitute.

And this was the second such incident in the season and the Dutch boss did not take too kindly to the stunt.

The Portuguese was subsequently banished from the first-team squad for the Chelsea game and was made to train with the Under-21s.

Media speculation was rife that the 37-year-old’s time at United might be up with reports suggesting United could be open to letting their star player leave for free in January.

Big clubs like Chelsea and Napoli were mentioned as interested parties while maintaining the fact that the relationship between player and manager had reached breaking point.

Tuesday’s training snaps, however, painted a different picture as Ronaldo was seen enjoying himself and he is all set to be involved in the Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

And now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively claimed that “Ronaldo has apologised to Ten Hag, and he’s now involved in the Man Utd first-team squad again.”

Ronaldo has apologised & held talks

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Italian mentioned how everyone at Old Trafford has been left impressed with the way the former Ajax boss has dealt with the increasingly difficult situation and they are backing him to the hilt.

With Marcus Rashford struggling to finish off chances, Jadon Sancho looking like the shadow of the player he once was and Anthony Martial‘s injury woes, it is imperative that Ten Hag utilises the Portuguese goal-machine.

So Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the match-day squad for the Sheriff game.

Erik ten Hag has managed the situation perfectly, he’s made his point and reconciled with the player.

The fact that he had the guts to drop Ronaldo despite the difficult situation means all the players know that the new manager means business and he is not someone to be trifled with.

The end of player power at Old Trafford finally seems to be here and this can only mean good things for United who have struggled with this aspect for far too long.

As for Ronaldo, even though he does not want to admit his waning powers, it is important for him to keep playing with the World Cup fast approaching.

Future remains uncertain

Tarnishing his legacy at United, a club where is he adored even more than at Real Madrid, does not seem to be the best step at the moment.

“Cristiano understood it was not the best way to act. It’s important to mention he’s now back in contention for the first-team, we will see him get an opportunity again.

“Ronaldo was really sorry, but also Ten Hag understood the player wanted to be involved more. They spoke about it, they had multiple conversations, and they decided to shake hands and now Ronaldo is back in the United first-team,” Romano explained.

The journalist also admitted that while the Portugal skipper would ideally like to leave in January, it will not be easy for Jorge Mendes to find the right fit in the winter market.

It would have proved difficult for United as well with their lack of firepower up front and the notoriously difficult winter window to deal with.



