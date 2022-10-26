Luke Shaw gives his surprise verdict on Tyrell Malacia and ‘tricky’ Antony



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw heaped praise on Tyrell Malacia and Antony for their contributions to the team so far.

Malacia and Antony arrived at Old Trafford in the summer from the Eredivisie and have wasted no time in getting used to life with their new club and in a new country.

Antony has seemingly nailed down a starting berth in the team and has been showing supporters why Erik ten Hag splashed big money on him late in the transfer window.

Malacia has been great but recently lost his starting spot in the team to a resurgent Shaw.

On Malacia, Shaw told club media, “Tyrell has obviously been playing as well and playing really well, and I think that’s really good, for the manager to have competition in different positions, and both of us performing at a good level.”

Shaw revealed that he has an extremely cordial relationship with the young Dutchman, whom he talks to regularly. He added that there was a healthy rivalry between them – Malacia wants Shaw to do well, while the Englishman also roots for Malacia when it’s his turn to play.

Shaw hailed Antony, who he said was taking the right steps in the team. “We have good battles in training and it’s really good to be able to train against someone like him with such high quality. Game by game, he’s getting better and better.”

“He looks really confident, he’s running past players and coming inside and creating chances and scoring goals. He’s in a really good moment and we know there is still more to come.”

The 27-year-old applauded his manager Ten Hag. As per Shaw, Ten Hag has impressed most of the players in the dressing room including himself with his ideas and the way he communicates.

The full-back pinpointed the manager’s attention to structure on and off the ball as something that has stood out. Shaw noted that as a result of the manager’s philosophy, it was clear that the team was on an upward curve.

He however remarked that while there was a visible improvement, the most important thing is still to register as many points on the board as possible.

Shaw mentioned the Newcastle game as an instance where he felt the team failed to make their performance count.

He finished off by relaying that the team was heading in the right direction and that there is still more to come.

Hopefully, Shaw can continue to maintain the levels he has shown so far since his restoration to the team. This time, he has a young novice in Malacia waiting patiently on the sidelines to snatch his place should he fall back into bad habits.





