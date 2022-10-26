Manchester United close to agreeing deal with ex-Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards

There were a lot of expectations on Erik ten Hag when he was first announced as Manchester United’s new manager. And after 11 games, it looks like the board made the right call to appoint the Dutch boss.

After last year’s disappointing sixth place finish, it was imperative that United made a strong start but it was not to be. They lost their opening two games but have since lost only one in eight as they are only a point off fourth place.

Liverpool’s transfer specialist close to United move

Ten Hag’s philosophy is also starting to take shape and the players look to be adapting to his methods as United have been dominant in their last couple of games against top four opposition.

Ten Hag deserves credit for United’s recruitment in the summer as new players like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony have proved to be revelations.

United’s defence looks so much better with the Butcher while Casemiro has started dominating games from the centre of the park. Eriksen’s guile and Antony’s ruthlessness up front are proving to be game-changers for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with ex-Liverpool chief Michael Edwards after making a 'huge offer' [Football Insider] pic.twitter.com/xk0e4fYK4D — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 25, 2022

And now United are set to improve their transfer recruitment department dramatically as they are locked in talks with former Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards.

As exclusively revealed by Football Insider, “United are close to agreeing a deal with the 43-year-old and are willing to wait until next summer for him to join.”

Transfer coup for United

Liverpool’s former recruitment chief is currently on a year-long sabbatical having left his Liverpool job last year.

Chelsea were also interested at one point but Edwards was reluctant to end his sabbatical so soon and now the Blues seem to be scouring for their new Director of Football somewhere else.

The 20-time English champions “have made up their minds that Edwards is the right man to oversee their transfer business after so many expensive mistakes in the past and have submitted what is believe to be a hugely attractive offer to him.”

Edwards joined Liverpool from Tottenham to take up the role of head of analytics in 201 before eventually taking up the role of sporting director in November 2016.

His CV at Liverpool speaks volumes of the work he has done behind the scenes, helping Jurgen Klopp assemble one of the finest Liverpool teams in history.

The 43-year-old had a knack for finding hidden gems in the transfer market as Liverpool acquired relatively-low priced gems such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Diogo Jota.

Edwards’ CV speaks volumes

Even for their big-money purchases, Edwards always made sure to find the right player for the right role and it is fair to say the players have more than made up for their high prices.

Case in point being the acquisitions of £75million defender Virgil van Dijk and £67million goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Apart from the buying aspect, Edwards is also a master when it comes to receiving the best possible price for players when they are sold. The sale of Philippe Coutinho for £142million says it all.

If United can Edwards as their sporting director, it would be seen as quite the coup and would definitely enhance United’s transfer market pull even more. Not to mention anger Liverpool fans who will not like their former hero taking up the offer.

Ten Hag needs all the help he can get as he looks to guide United back to the top of English football.