Manchester United dismiss Michael Edwards links as Chelsea step up pursuit



Manchester United have not made any contact with Michael Edwards as it currently stands.

This is according to 90 min’s Tom Gott and Graeme Bailey, who say there is no concrete interest from the Red Devils for the former Liverpool director.

“When contacted by 90min, United sources were quick to deny the speculation [that they had made contact with Edwards].

“United have denied speaking to Edwards, who remains adamant that he will not take up a new position until next year.”

A report emerged yesterday that claimed United had made contact with Edwards in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea who are also interested in him.

As per the report yesterday, United had made a huge offer to Edwards and were even willing to wait until next summer for him to join.

Edwards has been on sabbatical from any football-related activities following his Anfield departure earlier this year.

Gott and Bailey indicate that the transfer guru told Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly that he is not ready to return to work anytime soon.

Boehly seems to not have been disheartened by this and is currently working on a deal structure that would bring Edwards to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023.

The 43-year-old would become a part of Chelsea’s new and revamped recruitment department that has been steadily taking shape since Boehly took over the reins in London.

Boehly has overseen a major overhaul at Chelsea, including appointing Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart, with Christopher Vivell not far behind. The Blues are also hot on the trail of Brighton’s head of scouting Paul Winstanley.

United should be alert to Edwards’ situation and ensure they are keen to snap him up when he returns to action. His CV speaks volumes. He is responsible for Liverpool’s acquisitions of Virgil van Dijk and Brazilian goalkeeper Allison. He also engineered Philippe Coutinho’s mega-money sale to Barcelona.







