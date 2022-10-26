Manchester United set to lose race for Youri Tielemans with Arsenal closing in



Manchester United look increasingly likely to miss out in the race for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, with Arsenal now seen as the most likely destination.

United have been long-term admirers of the Belgian, with the Red Devils’ interest dating as far back as when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager.

However, it is Arsenal that have been mentioned as the outfit most likely to follow up on their interest in the player.

According to The Express, Tielemans is set to become an Arsenal player when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The North London club has been handed a major boost after Juventus gave up on trying to lure Tielemans to Turin as a free agent.

Juventus have over the years gained a reputation for signing star players as free agents.

Tielemans is free to start negotiating with other clubs in January and to sign a pre-contract agreement.

To highlight just how much Juventus have thrown the towel in the pursuit of Tielemans, the Italian giants have now trained their sights on signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic is another player who has been linked with United on multiple occasions across the years and recently, reports have indicated Arsenal as an interested party in the Serbian.

A few weeks ago, a report emerged indicating that Lazio would be more willing to sell their talented midfielder to United as opposed to the Old Lady.

Should Tielemans make the crossover to Mikel Arteta’s side, he would represent another missed opportunity for United in the market.

Erik ten Hag arguably needs another midfielder. Frenkie de Jong continues to prove elusive and as a free option, Tielemens would have been a sufficient alternative.







