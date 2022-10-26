Match report: Durham 2 (3) – 2 (1) Manchester United

Manchester United women have lost a penalty shootout in the Conti Cup to Durham.

United started the game off well and despite a massively altered side, there was some good link up play in the opening five minutes which allowed Rachel Williams to get a shot away from the edge of the area.

United dominated possession but struggled to break down Durham’s defense.

22 minutes in and United made the breakthrough. It was Jade Moore who found the goal with a beautiful volley.

The Reds kept up the intensity as they won a corner. The Durham box was a mess as both sets of players scrambled for the ball but Durham managed to clear it away.

It took Durham 37 minutes to have their first chance of the half but it was no threat to Sophie Baggaley as it flew over the bar.

However on the stroke of half-time Durham managed to get one back, Jessica Clarke’s free kick finding the bottom right corner. The Reds were in shock.

The second half got underway and it was Boe Risa who had the first chance of the half, but she couldn’t keep her shot down.

Moments later Rachel Williams came close but her effort went wide of the post.

Finally, United managed to bury one of their chances. Vilde Boe Risa’s right footed shot from the right side of the box found the top right corner.

United didn’t make their lives easy though as up the other end the few chances they got were on target, luckily, Baggaley saved Lambert’s shot.

Club captain, Katie Zelem, who came on as a substitute came close to making it 3-1 but again, her shot was off target.

Durham continued to grow into the game and in the last ten to fifteen minutes, it was the championship side who dominated and came closest to scoring.

Their persistence paid off as in the 92nd minute they equalised.

It went to penalties to decide the bonus point, Reds fans were disappointed after thinking their team had turned a corner this year, they were in jeopardy of crashing out at the group stages of the conti-cup.

Their penalty taker Zelem completely missed the target whilst Durham’s Hepple found the bottom corner.

Turner’s penalty was saved and again Durham found the target. Boe Risa was the only United player to find the target but the Reds were relying on Durham messing up now.

After the hosts went 3-1 up on penalties, Le Tissier needed to score but her effort was saved and it was all over for the Reds.

Team: Baggaley, Thorisdottir, Moore (Zelem 62), Boe Risa, Thomas, Ladd, Le Tissier, Leon, Tounkara, Turner, Williams (Parris 72)







