Napoli reveal hefty price tag for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen



A new report claims that Manchester United will have to smash the British transfer record if they are to sign Victor Osimhen.

During the summer transfer window, the club were linked with numerous striker targets following Cristiano Ronaldo’s expressed desire to leave the club.

This hasn’t changed with the legendary striker struggling to find form and fit into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Recently, it has been suggested that the club could release Ronaldo on a free transfer in January.

According to the Manchester Evening News, as the club continue to find a replacement for their current number seven, they have been told they will need to pay nine figures.

A transfer with this price tag seems unlikely in January but with the club spending big in recent seasons, it could happen next summer.

Italian outlet Tuttosport has confirmed that Napoli value the player at roughly £100m.

Manchester City paid this fee for Jack Grealish after activating his release clause at Aston Villa.

Osimhen has scored 23 goals since the start of last season with many top European clubs expressing an interest in the striker.

After a previous report claimed that the Nigerian international rejected Man United’s advances, it seems the club’s interest is still high.

The Red Devils will have to prioritise Champions League football if they want to progress with their transfer targets.

The Frenkie de Jong saga proved that the Europa League isn’t quite enough to convince some of the world’s best footballers to join the club.

United are currently concentrating on the matches leading up to the World Cup with the January transfer window in mind.







