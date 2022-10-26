Sporting manager Ruben Amorim finally breaks his silence on a potential return for Cristiano Ronaldo



Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has said that he, along with the club, would love to have Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo within their ranks.

However, Amorim admitted a return to Portugal for the United ace is severely hampered by the high wages the player would command.

The Sporting CP boss was speaking to the media ahead of his side’s clash against Tottenham and was quizzed about the Ronaldo saga.

In the midweek game against Tottenham, Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute and stormed down the tunnel in a fit of rage. He was later banned from first-team training and axed from the squad that travelled to face Chelsea.

These events have only served to re-ignite rumours of a potential exit from Old Trafford for Ronaldo in January, with Ten Hag said to be keen on letting the player go to make way for the team to develop in his absence.

Amorim said, “I don’t know. Ronaldo is a top player, a Manchester United player. Everyone in Sporting dreams of the return of Cristiano, so I don’t want to speak about that.”

“He’s a Manchester United player, a top player, and he will be for a few months. I’ll answer the same way because a lot of journalists ask me the same question.”

“I have my problems with some of Sporting’s players so it’s [Erik] Ten Hag’s problem, I’m very happy with my players – no problem at all. At the moment I just want to beat Tottenham.”

Amorim outlined that the major reason behind Ronaldo’s dissatisfaction is that he is not playing as often as he would like.

With Amorim’s admission, it seems like the 37-year-old’s options are waning by the day.

No elite European club will take him at his age and the total cost it would take to afford him. Napoli, according to a report may be best suited to offer the striker a way out of England.

Hopefully, Ronaldo gets his move in January and United can finally put the drama that comes with him behind.







