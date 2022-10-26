Unai Emery will hope to turn fortunes against Manchester United around in first Aston Villa game



Unai Emery will helm the ship at Aston Villa from November onwards.

He takes over the reins from one of English football’s favourite sons, Steven Gerrard.

The Spaniard’s first (and second) challenge will be to overcome a Manchester United side that’s recently found its feet.

The Red Devils swept past Spurs with a 2-0 win, showing grit and resilience to rescue a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa announced Emery as Gerrard’s replacement four days after sacking the Liverpool legend.

They sacked Gerrard after Fulham handed them a humiliating 3-0 defeat.

There’s barely daylight between the Villans and the relegation zone, with just 3 points between them and seventeenth-place Leeds United.

New boss Emery will hope that history doesn’t repeat itself, having managed only two wins against United (via The Daily Star).

Emery registered just one win during his spell at Arsenal, despite playing against United 4 times.

His only other triumph over them came by way of a penalty shootout in the 2021 Europa League Final. The shootout ended 11-10.

The two wins mean that Unai Emery has recorded a total of two wins in nine matches against the red side of Manchester.

Plenty has changed since the newly-appointed Aston Villa manager encountered the Red Devils. He faces Erik ten Hag’s United at Villa Park in the Premier League on November 6.

Four days later, the two teams will meet again in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.



